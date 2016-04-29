China securities regulator urges commodity exchanges to curb speculation

Labors work on a pile of iron ore at a steel factory in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it has urged commodity futures exchanges to strengthen supervision and curb excessive speculation.

Although trading volumes in the futures markets have obviously fallen in response to recent cooling measures, trading in some products is still over-heated, so “we will continue to guide the exchanges to take appropriate actions against excessive speculation and illegal behaviors,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its official microblog.

Financial investors have charged into Chinese commodity futures this year, driving up contracts including iron ore, rebar, cotton and even eggs, leading many to warn of similarities with a boom in the country’s stock markets, which reversed into a sharp crash last summer.

This week has seen a marked pullback as China’s three major commodity exchanges raised the cost of trading to avoid mirroring the outcome in stocks.

The CSRC said on Friday that the futures market should stick to its fundamental purpose of serving the real economy, and regulators will “adamantly prevent the futures market from becoming a hotbed for short-term speculators.”