China's coal, iron imports set to post drop for 3rd month

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese imports of coal and iron ore are likely to have fallen for the third month in a row in August, hit by protracted weakness in the world’s second-biggest economy, while crude oil and copper cargoes last month could match July levels.

Few positives are expected from preliminary trade data due on Monday, with weak demand from the world’s biggest importer of iron ore and coal bruising prices. Benchmark iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI prices fell nearly a quarter in August, while coal prices are near two-year lows.

Though soy shipments are expected to post a sharp drop, imports of copper are likely to have held up in August, with term shipments arriving throughout the month. Crude oil deliveries are also expected to have remained steady or even increased slightly with traders anticipating a fuel price hike.

A Reuters poll indicated that overall imports probably fell again in August, reflecting concerns that the Chinese economy could have cooled further in the third quarter of the year.

CRUDE OIL

Traders said oil shipments likely held up in August, with prices still relatively low in June and July when cargoes for August delivery were booked and loaded.

“I don’t think there is any significant change in August imports compared with July,” said a crude oil trader at a state trading house. “The big trend is crude imports will slightly recover. People might buy more crude in anticipation of a fuel price hike in August.”

In July, China imported 21.83 million tonnes of crude oil, a nine-month low, with refinery output slashed as a result of slowing fuel demand.

COPPER

Arrivals of copper in August are likely to have matched July as importers received term shipments, traders and end-users said, though poor arbitrage potential discouraged spot orders.

“We received about the same amount of copper in August from July even although demand (for our products) was not good. The overseas suppliers have their own schedules for term deliveries,” said a purchaser for a major refined copper user.

In July, China imported 366,548 tonnes of anode, refined copper, alloy and semi-finished copper products, up 5.9 percent from the previous month.

Traders said Chinese merchants betting on domestic demand to rise after the summer may have slightly increased refined shipments for August compared to July, with bonded stocks rising by 20,000-30,000 tonnes from a month earlier to about 650,000 tonnes in early September.

IRON ORE

Following a slump in steel demand, China’s iron ore imports are expected to have dropped to around 50 million tonnes in August, and could fall further in September, said Helen Lau, senior commodities analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

“The August figure may still be relatively high since these were orders booked in July or earlier, but I expect a bigger drop to about 30 million tonnes from September onwards given the high inventory in China,” she said.

China’s monthly imports hovered around 30 million tonnes in late 2008 during the global financial crisis, said Lau.

Iron ore prices are down 37 percent this year, the steepest drop among industrial commodities due to China’s slowdown.

At below $90 a tonne, prices are currently at levels last seen in October 2009, and traders say unless Beijing stimulates its economy, the price weakness is likely to extend into 2013.

COAL

Traders expect coal imports to show a decline in August, with the number of booked cargoes falling in June and July as tumbling prices encouraged buyers to delay their shipments.

China imported 20.2 million tonnes in July, a sharp drop from a record 27.19 million tonnes in the previous month, with stockpiles high and demand weak, especially after a surge in hydropower output.

However, experts said imports are likely to strengthen later in the year as the peak electricity consumption season approaches, with overseas prices still relatively low and big producers like the United States, Australia, Indonesia and South Africa likely to increase their shipments.

SOY

A sharp decline is expected over July, when imports hit a 25-month high of 5.87 million tonnes as crushers increased imports to make up for a supply shortfall in the upcoming peak consumption months.

China’s commerce ministry has forecast soy imports in August of 4.53 million tonnes, while the National Grain and Oils Information Center estimated about 4.7 million tonnes.

“Imports from September will start to fall. We have not seen any sign of demand weakness in China. China still needs to buy more but currently the United States does not have enough supplies for China,” said one industry analyst.

“We expect average monthly imports from September to December to be about 3 million tonnes,” lower than the 4.76 million-tonne monthly average over the same period last year.

Expectations of lower imports coupled with strong demand, particularly this and next month, the country’s peak consuming season, have pushed the most-active Dalian soymeal futures contract to a record high. Soyoil was also trading at about one-year high.