China October commodity imports seen down on slowdown, winter lull

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s major commodity imports are likely to have declined in October from September, hit by a range of factors including the week-long Oct. 1-8 National Day holiday as well as a seasonal lull and slower economic growth.

Imports of crude oil, copper and iron ore were all stronger than expected in September, largely as a result of buyers taking advantage of lower global prices, and slight declines are expected for October as stockpiles bulge and demand slows.

Preliminary data from China’s General Administration of Customs is due on Saturday.

CRUDE OIL

Crude oil shipments are expected to have remained strong in October, with a drop in global oil prices allowing China to continue with its strategic stockpiling program.

September imports were the second highest on record on a daily basis, with daily crude run rates at their second highest of the year.

Demand could also have been strengthened by new refining capacity after two new plants came on line in September.

COPPER

Arrivals of copper may have fallen slightly as the week-long holiday in early October cut some term shipments, traders said.

But importers had booked some spot shipments of Chilean copper in September and the bulk had arrived late last month.

“Our shipments in October were little changed from September,” a trader who works for an international trading firm said.

Imports of anode, refined copper, alloys and semi-finished copper products hit a five-month high of 390,000 tonnes in September, of which 288,661 tonnes were refined metal.

IRON ORE

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Thursday that October iron ore shipments are likely to have declined as end-users cut back on purchases.

The CISA said mills were responding not only to capacity closures aimed at cutting smog during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing, but also in anticipation of the usual winter slowdown in steel use.

Despite high stockpiles and continuing weakness in steel demand, traders don’t expect shipments to have fallen by a huge margin, with lower global prices still enabling foreign supplies to replace high-cost domestic capacity.

Shipments of Australian ore from Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the world’s seaborne trade, rose 6.5 percent to 31.71 million tonnes in October, close to its monthly record.

SOYBEANS

The China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (CNGOIC) estimated that imports in October were likely to have hit 4.2 million tonnes, while the Shanghai JCI Intelligence Co. Ltd gives an estimate of 4.3 to 4.5 million tonnes, lower than the September figure of 5.03 million.

October imports tend to be lower for seasonal reasons as shipments from South America come to an end while those from the United States, the second-largest exporter, have not yet reached the Chinese market.

Imports in November are expected to pick up to 5.81 million tonnes, said the CNGOIC, while the JCI expects an even higher figure of 6.3-6.5 million as Chinese buyers race for cheap U.S. supplies, spurred by improving crush margins.