Three China brokerages say executives, employees to buy firms' shares
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 6:08 AM / 2 years ago

Three China brokerages say executives, employees to buy firms' shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Three Chinese brokerages said some of their executives and employees plan to buy shares in their own firms, in an attempt to provide support amid a frenetic investor sell-off on the country’s bourses.

CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities and Central China Securities, whose shares have been roiled in a rout that has seen Chinese equities fall around 30 percent from their mid-June peak, announced the plans on Wednesday.

Shanghai-listed shares in CITIC Securities, China’s largest brokerage by assets, are down 25 percent since mid-June while Haitong Securities’ Shanghai-listed shares have fallen by about 28 percent over the same period.

“Several employees” at Central China Securities have voluntarily raised HK$60 million ($7.74 million) to buy the company’s H-shares, the brokerage said. The firm’s Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by about 40 percent since June 26.

Central China Securities, in a statement, said several eligible employees had said “they are of the opinion that the current price of the H shares of the company is attractive.”

Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday as concerns grew that a steep decline in equity markets will affect the companies’ profitability.

Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada

