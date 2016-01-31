FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's largest online travel agency poised for 30 percent pop: Barron's
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
January 31, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

China's largest online travel agency poised for 30 percent pop: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Chinese online travel agency Ctrip.com International could gain as much as 30 percent this year as tail winds from the country’s burgeoning travel industry spur rapid earnings growth, Barron’s said.

The stock, which trades on Nasdaq, plummeted 20 percent in recent months due to China’s economic turbulence and a recent merger with money-losing peer Qunar. But Ctrip’s dominant position in the country’s travel industry is likely to produce “rapid gains in revenues and profit margins for years to come,” the publication said.

Even as growth in China’s broader economy drops to the slowest pace since the 2009 recession, its travel industry is booming, growing 19 percent last year, Barron’s said.

“China’s online travel market could top America’s by the end of the decade,” the magazine said.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.