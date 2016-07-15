FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Midea shares hit record high after firm raises stake in Germany's Kuka
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 15, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

China's Midea shares hit record high after firm raises stake in Germany's Kuka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German industrial robot maker Kuka is pictured on a Kuka robot arm during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares in China's Midea Group Co Ltd (000333.SZ) hit a record high on Friday afternoon after the home appliance maker said it was increasing its stake in German robotics maker Kuka (KU2G.DE), as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover.

At 0632 GMT, Midea shares were up 6.5 percent at 28.80 yuan.

Together with a 13.51 percent stake already owned by Midea, the Chinese firm said on Thursday it would hold a total of 70.29 percent of Kuka.

The takeover offer will expire at midnight on Friday.

Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.