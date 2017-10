People walk in front of a screen showing propaganda displays near the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s 18th Communist Party Congress, which opens on Thursday and will introduce a new generation of leaders, will last seven days and close on Nov 14, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.

President Hu Jintao is widely expected to give up his position as head of the party to anointed successor Vice President Xi Jinping at the end of the congress.