FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Highlights: Comments from China's Communist Party congress
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 8, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

Highlights: Comments from China's Communist Party congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party on Thursday began a key congress at which President Hu Jintao will give up his position as head of the party to the anointed successor, Vice President Xi Jinping.

The Party will also unveil its new Standing Committee, China’s top political and decision-making body, which is likely to be cut to seven members from the current nine in a move to ease the passage of much-needed reforms.

Following are comments made by congress delegates:

MA JIANTANG, NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS CHIEF

”When the economy is facing downward risks, the inflation pressure will also recede accordingly.

“We may not have very big inflation pressure in the fourth quarter of this year and the next year, but we should not lower our guard against inflation either.”

Reporting by Beijing bureau; Compiled by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.