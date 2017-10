WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on a new leadership lineup unveiled at the Chinese ruling Communist Party Congress.

China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (L-R) Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng arrive to meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The two also discussed North Korea and trade, Trump said in a Twitter post. “Spoke to President Xi of China to congratulate him on his extraordinary elevation. Also discussed NoKo & trade, two very important subjects!” he wrote.