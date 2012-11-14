FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank chief Zhou off key Communist committee
#World News
November 14, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

China central bank chief Zhou off key Communist committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, is likely a step nearer retirement on Wednesday after his name was left out of a key policymaking group of the ruling Communist Party.

Zhou’s name was a notable absence from the list of 205 members of the party’s Central Committee, membership of which is a condition of holding a cabinet-ranked job such as central bank chief.

Market speculation about Zhou’s tenure at the People’s Bank of China intensified at the weekend when he was asked about the issue at a news conference.

Zhou turns 65 - the mandatory retirement age for a Chinese cabinet minister, although there are cases where people have stayed in post beyond it - in January. He has been central bank chief since December 2002.

Reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
