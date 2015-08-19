China copper smelters seek higher concentrate fees on weak yuan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Large copper smelters in China are seeking higher charges on imports of spot raw material concentrate after the yuan depreciated last week and because of low metal prices, people in the industry said.

Higher requirement by Chinese smelters, top buyers of spot concentrate in the international market, has pushed up spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) about 10 percent from last month. But the move could cut concentrates the smelters can buy from the international market.

The People’s Bank of China shocked global markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11. The currency posted its biggest weekly loss on record and touched four-year lows last week.

“The depreciation of yuan makes costs of concentrate imports higher,” an executive at a large copper smelter said, who declined to be named due to the company’s policy.

TC/RC are paid by sellers of concentrate to Chinese smelters and then are deducted from the smelters’ buying price based on metal prices on the London Metal Exchange. Charges rise when supply rises or demand falls as sellers compete for buyers. Higher charges increase margins at smelters.

In early July, large smelters agreed to try not to take spot standard grade imports below TC/RC of $90 per tonne and 9 cents per pound for the third quarter.

But traders said the smelters did not accept those levels this week. Smelters had bought spot concentrates with TC/RCs of about $92-$93 and 9.2-9.3 cents for delivery in the fourth quarter and were not keen to take deliveries for the current quarter.

Global traders offered $80-$85 and 8-8.5 cents last month.

The smelters were asking $94-$95 and 9.4-9.5 cents mostly, prompting some global traders to cut offers, said an executive at an international trading firm.

Another reason why smelters ask higher TC/RC is low metal prices that have hovered around six-year lows since last month in the Chinese and international markets.

“When metal prices were high and we made good profits, we could accept a lower TC/RC. But now we cannot afford it,” the smelter executive said.

He added that the smelters would be able to make small margins from metal production by using imported concentrates with the TC/RC above $90/9 cents, if metal price ratios between Shanghai <0#SCF:> and the LME stayed around the level currently.

But some smelters have already slowed production after low metal prices prompted suppliers of concentrates and scrap to cut spot sales in the domestic market, industry sources said.

China’s refined copper production dropped 4.5 percent in July from June.