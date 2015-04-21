China copper demand weaker than expected in 2015, but stimulus to help -state research firm

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese demand for copper has been weaker than expected so far in 2015, but will pick up in the second-half as government stimulus measures boost orders from factories, a state-backed research firm said.

Yang Changhua, senior copper analyst at Antaike told Reuters the research company had cut its consumption growth forecast to 5.7 percent in 2015 from the 6.3 percent predicted earlier.

Weaker demand from the world’s top consumer and producer of refined copper could drag on prices that have been supported by hopes that a global market surplus will be smaller than previously feared.

“We have adjusted down our consumption growth forecast for 2015 because the demand in the second quarter has been weaker than we had expected,” Yang said by telephone on Tuesday.

The lower forecast would put 2015 consumption at about 9.2 million tonnes of refined copper, down from the around 9.3 million tonnes expected previously.

Two industry sources in China said importers were reselling refined copper they had bought under term contracts expecting robust demand in the second-quarter, with premiums dropping to two-year lows.

Factories that churn out items such as electric cables and electronic components have placed fewer orders this year as growth eases in the world’s No.2 economy, while probes into graft have also slowed some buying from state-owned firms, the sources said.

Appetite has also been curbed as Chinese banks have kept credit conditions tight for base metals firms after an alleged metal financing scam came to light in June 2014 in the port of Qingdao in northeastern Shandong province.

But both Yang and the sources said that steps taken by Beijing in the last few months to boost liquidity in commercial and industrial sectors will help copper demand in the second-half of the year.

“Copper demand should improve quarter by quarter this year after it hit bottom in the first quarter, with impact from the government measures being felt more strongly in the second half,” said a manager at a large copper tubes and rods producer. He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Copper in bonded warehouses in Shanghai or due to arrive in the city soon were offered at premiums of about $50-$60 over cash London Metal Exchange prices this week, the lowest since the first quarter of 2013, traders said.