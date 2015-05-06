Chinese buyers cut spot copper purchases as price rises

Trucks carrying copper and other goods are seen waiting to enter an area of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s buyers of refined copper have reduced purchases of spot metal at home this week after domestic prices rose near 4 percent and local demand is not expected to rise strongly in the near term amid a slow economy.

Traders in China said lower purchases of spot refined copper in the domestic market were adding pressure on already sluggish demand for imports, which could cap recent gains on the London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices.

Some sellers in China had been selling copper at discounts from the front-month copper contract of the Shanghai Futures Exchange since Tuesday, compared to premiums in the previous two weeks mostly, traders said.

Chinese prices of spot refined copper stood at around 46,120 yuan per tonne on Wednesday versus about 44,395 yuan at the end of April. The increase mirrored a rise in forward prices on the Shanghai exchange, driven by the LME copper hitting 5-1/2 month highs this week.

While forward prices have risen since the beginning of the month, buyers of physical metal in the world’s top copper consumer China appear refusing to pay higher prices.

“The (domestic) market does not agree with the sharp rises, cutting demand for spot copper,” said a trader at a large Chinese trading house. He declined to be named because he was not authorized to talk to media.

The slow domestic economy has cut orders to factories this year such as cable and copper plate manufacturers, and the seasonal demand in the second quarter is expected to be moderate this year versus last year, making buyers of copper reluctant to pay high prices, according to traders.

“The problem also is that many factories do not have enough orders. We believe copper prices would tough this year’s peak in May,” a trader at a medium-sized copper producer said.

Reduced buying of spot copper in the domestic market was cutting import demand, forcing Chinese and foreign trading houses to keep lower inventories in bonded warehouses in China, traders said.

One trader at an international trading house said his firm’s current copper inventories in bonded warehouses in Shanghai for Chinese clients were about 30 percent of stocks in the same time last year.

But copper stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai are still plentiful after Chinese importers failed to sell their term shipments into the domestic market, said traders.

Bonded copper stocks in Shanghai stood at around 500,000-550,000 tonnes last week, three traders estimated, compared with less than 500,000 tonnes in January 2015.