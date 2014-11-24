Chinese copper smelters offer 2015 export premiums at $128

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Large Chinese copper smelters have offered term premiums for 2015 exports 7.3 percent lower than this year as spot premiums stay weak, three trading sources said on Monday.

Smelters have offered premiums of about $128 a ton for term shipments of refined copper in 2015, they said. Smelters received a premium of $138 for most term exports this year.

The premium, paid by buyers to the smelters to secure physical copper, is set over the cash London Metal Exchange copper price.

The offered premiums were for delivery to bonded warehouses in China or LME warehouses in Asia, one source said, whose firm bought copper from Chinese smelters.

Exports from Chinese smelters were estimated near 1 million tonnes for 2014 to buyers abroad and in China, traders and sources in smelters said. The bulk had been delivered to bonded warehouses in the country as requested by some clients who traded bonded stocks or re-imported the metal for higher margins.

Those exports typically are not reflected in customs data until the metal is shipped out of China, the world’s top consumer and producer of refined copper.

The offered premium reflected weak spot premiums, which traded around $70 a ton for bonded stocks in Shanghai this week versus about $180 in January as domestic economic growth has slowed and banks have cut credit for copper imports after an alleged metal financing scam in Qingdao came to light in June.

The cut was expected after Chile’s Codelco cut 2015 premium by 3.6 percent to $133 to China, traders said.

“Actual deals may be slightly lower than offered premiums as some importers cut bookings,” a second trading source said.

The first source said the firm was likely to cut the 2015 term shipments from Chinese smelters.

Wu Yuneng, vice president of China’s biggest integrated copper producer, Jiangxi Copper, said Chinese smelters had the ability to export similar amounts of refined copper in 2015, from this year, while the actual amounts would depend on domestic prices.

“If domestic prices are strong, we could export fewer spot copper,” Wu said.

Wu said China’s production of refined copper would likely be above 7 million tonnes in 2015, up from about 6.6 million tonnes expected for 2014.

Domestic consumption of refined copper may grow about 7 percent next year versus 7.2 percent estimated for 2014, he added.