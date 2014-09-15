SHFE bonded warrants may help Chinese copper trade: industry

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese importers of refined copper could increase their use of bonded warrants monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) to get short-term loans as banks have tightened credit while investigations continue into a metals financing scam.

Use of the warrants, effectively receipts for copper stored in warehouses overseen by the exchange and Chinese customs authorities, could boost credit from Chinese banks for imports and thereby push up demand, traders and futures brokers said.

In the longer term, they could go some way to restoring the credibility of China’s copper financing business, which has helped push up imports in the past three years but has stalled since June because of the funding scandal.

Although the investigations involve only about 20,000 tonnes of bonded copper stocks at Qingdao port, which some firms were suspected of having used many times over to get multiple loans, Chinese and foreign banks have also cut lending on stocks in Shanghai.

Importers are still receiving term copper shipments, which, with buyers scarce, are being stored in bonded warehouses, squeezing the cash flow of importers.

“Copper under an SHFE bonded warrant cannot be used to get finance twice because the warrant is fully transparent,” said Jing Chuan, vice general manager at Citic Futures.

“The SHFE bonded warrants are approved by banks. Buyers should be able to get credit,” Jing added.

Few firms were interested in SHFE bonded warrants before the Qingdao port scandal because the cost was higher than storing copper in other bonded warehouses, Citic’s Jing said, but it is now promoting the business to clients.

Yu Xianliang, assistant to the general manager at CPI Xianrong Futures, said one client had processed some imported copper into an SHFE bonded warrant last month after failing to find a buyer and had used the warrant to get a short-term loan.

Foreign banks have told firms with stocks that have been used in financing deals to store them in bonded warehouses since June, reducing the storage space available in such warehouses and thus making it harder to get financing, traders said.

Warrants for 320 tonnes of bonded copper were reported in SHFE warehouses and warrants for 16,518 tonnes of non-bonded stocks, according to data from the exchange on Monday. Non-bonded stocks are duty-paid copper, while bonded are not.

Firms holding the bonded warrants would find it easier to get short-term loans from Chinese banks using the paper as collateral or could even sell the warrants on, brokers said.

As with non-SHFE warrants, firms can cancel the SHFE paper at any time and re-export the underlying copper if domestic demand remains low and they can find better prices overseas.