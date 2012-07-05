Use of copper in financing loses allure in China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese companies are cutting the use of copper as collateral for loans, a common practice in the country to get round curbs on credit in the past year, after a key rate used for short-term loans fell below 5 percent last month, traders said on Thursday.

The trend should prompt a drop in copper imports in coming months by companies in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

After Chinese policy makers imposed stricter curbs on credit to cool the economy last year, many firms turned to importing commodities to secure financing. An importer uses a letter of credit (LC) to buy copper, and then uses the metal as collateral for a bank loan or sells the metal for cash.

But the key discount rate for commercial paper, short-term debt including cheques and promissory notes, has more than halved since October 2011, following months of credit easing by Beijing.

Reduced demand for the use of copper for financing has already weighed on premiums of refined copper cathode and hit orders from China, even though an emerging arbitrage between domestic and London prices last week should have boosted buying.

As much as 70 to 80 percent of monthly copper imports were being used to secure cheap financing in the past year, traders have estimated, before firms switched back to bona fide loans.

“Clients told us that they could trade the commercial paper with a discount of below 5 percent. Their need for using copper imports for financing have dived in the past month,” said a trader at an international trading house.

Commercial paper, issued by large corporations, is usually sold at a discount to face value.

When the discount rate hit a record high of 11.6 percent in October last year on the back of Beijing’s credit tightening, firms turned to copper imports as a cheaper source of financing.

China’s imports of refined copper surged 80 percent from a year ago to 1.63 million tonnes in the first five months of the year, even though economic growth is expected to slow in the second quarter to 7.6 percent, the weakest pace since the 2008/09 financial crisis.

WEAKER YUAN

With the discount below 5 percent since June, the lowest since November 2010, Chinese firms have turned away from commodity financing, which is more complex and means companies are exposed to currency and commodity price risks.

“One telling sign of the shift in trend is the premiums. They did not rise even though the arbitrage was near open last week,” said the trader.

Premiums for bonded copper in China have traded at about $70 to $80 a tonne over cash copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in the past two weeks. However, premiums were at about $150 a tonne when the arbitrage window last opened in December 2011.

The gap between benchmark LME three-month copper and the Shanghai third-month contract, including China’s 17 percent value-added tax, narrowed to less than 400 yuan a tonne in late June, compared to more than 1,000 yuan in late May.

A weakening outlook for the yuan, which posted its biggest quarterly decline against the dollar in the June quarter, and an uncertain outlook for copper prices, have also made copper financing lose its appeal.

“Since the LCs are in U.S. dollars, a firm can end up with big losses if the yuan depreciates over the duration of the loan period,” said Jing Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures.

“Times are different from before, when the yuan was appreciating over 1 percent in six months and investors were able to profit from such trades.”

Six-month non-deliverable forwards for the yuan, an indicator of market expectations for its movement and used by Chinese firms to calculate their costs of copper imports, stood at 6.367 per dollar on Wednesday, compared to 6.262 yuan in late January.