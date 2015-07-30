Copper concentrate, scrap in short supply in China due to low prices

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese copper smelters may not get enough raw material after domestic mines and scrap providers scaled down sales because of low prices, which may force some smelters to trim production in the third quarter, industry players said on Wednesday.

Some smelters were trying to import more spot concentrates but the high treatment charges asked by large smelters may limit what they are able to buy.

Copper touched a six-year low at 38,180 yuan ($6,149) a tonne on Tuesday. The price rose above 39,000 yuan on Wednesday but was still below the 40,000 yuan that is estimated to be the production cost for many mines in China.

Smaller mines have reduced their sales of concentrates this month, according to an executive at a large smelter and Yang Changhua, senior analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.

“Our mining costs are higher than the metal price, so we cut our mine production and want to buy concentrates from other mines,” said the smelter executive, whose firm also owns copper mines in China.

“But we can’t buy much because smaller mines are not selling.”

He said supplies of scrap, another raw material, were also falling.

Some large smelters were trying to import more spot concentrate with treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of $90 a tonne and 9 cents a pound, he said.

Large smelters have agreed to try not to take spot standard grade imports below those levels for charges in the third quarter.

TC/RC are paid by sellers of concentrate to Chinese smelters and then are deducted from the smelters’ buying price. Charges fall when supply declines or demand rises as smelters compete for material. Lower charges cut margins at smelters.

Offers by global trading houses this month have mostly been below the charge levels sought, traders said, because of strong demand for the grade and bad weather that has affected production at some mines.

“If the smelters cannot buy with the level of TC/RC, (we) could cut metal production ... which may happen in the third quarter,” the executive said.

Large smelters were reducing sales of spot metal to support prices, a trader at a state-owned smelter said. If that helped prices, it would probably limit any cuts in production by smelters.

Antaike’s Yang said production cuts would be small unless copper prices fell below 35,000 yuan and stayed around that level for some time. That was the cash production cost for many mines.

China’s refined copper production may be about 60,000 tonnes lower than the 7.4 million tonnes Antaike had expected for 2015 because of low prices, Yang said.

Antaike’s 2015 forecast is higher than the 6.8 million tonnes estimated by the smelter executive.

($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan)