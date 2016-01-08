China stockpiler buys 150,000 tonnes of copper on Friday: source

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s stockpiler bought 150,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode through a closed-door tender on Friday afternoon, a source at a large smelter said.

The tender meeting was held in Beijing and several domestic copper smelters were invited to participate by the State Reserves Bureau, said the source, who had direct knowledge of the gathering.

The buying prices of the copper were about 500-600 yuan higher than spot prices in China on Friday, said a second source at the same smelter, who also had direct knowledge of the meeting.

The SRB is expected to start buying copper for stockpiling this month.