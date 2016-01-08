FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stockpiler buys 150,000 tonnes of copper on Friday: source
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 8, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

China stockpiler buys 150,000 tonnes of copper on Friday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s stockpiler bought 150,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode through a closed-door tender on Friday afternoon, a source at a large smelter said.

The tender meeting was held in Beijing and several domestic copper smelters were invited to participate by the State Reserves Bureau, said the source, who had direct knowledge of the gathering.

The buying prices of the copper were about 500-600 yuan higher than spot prices in China on Friday, said a second source at the same smelter, who also had direct knowledge of the meeting.

The SRB is expected to start buying copper for stockpiling this month.

Reporting by Polly Yam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.