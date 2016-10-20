China to suspend auctions from state corn reserves: grain center

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will suspend auctions from its state corn reserves to encourage purchasing of new crop corn, the National Grain Trade Center said on Thursday.

Beijing has sold around 20 million tonnes of old corn from its state stockpiles this year. It typically halts sales of its farm product reserves upon the harvest of a new crop.

The government will consider further corn stockpile sales in May next year, a statement on the center's website said.

Beijing holds an estimated 250 million tonnes of corn in its state reserves, but it is under pressure to guarantee sufficient demand for this year's harvest after it said earlier this year that it would no longer support farmers through annual stockpiling of the grain.

The government is expected to take additional measures such as offering subsidies to corn processors to stimulate sales.