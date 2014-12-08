Poor storage leaves millions of tonnes of Chinese corn mouldy: media

The BT communication tower is seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BEIJING (Reuters) - A large volume of corn in the main growing area in China, the world’s second-largest corn consumer, has gone mouldy because state granaries have delayed stockpiling and there is a lack of storage space, state media reported.

Several million tonnes of corn had been left piled in the open air because the granaries had not begun stockpiling, state television reported on Sunday. Beijing started the 2014/15 corn stockpiling scheme in late November.

The television footage showed corn piled loose on the ground, covered with snow. Heilongjiang produces nearly a fifth of China’s corn.

The state stockpiler, the China Grain Reserves Corporation (Sinograin), said a high incidence of mould had resulted from abnormally wet and hot weather during the growing period.

It did not give any figures but said the situation was being investigated by authorities.

Mouldy corn cannot be used for most animal feed production and the situation could hurt the supply of good-quality corn <0#DCC:>, although it may not cause a deficit because of large state stocks.

“A high degree of mould is reported, largely in the northwest parts of Heilongjiang province. Farmers don’t have enough space to store the grain properly after a bumper harvest,” said Zhang Meifeng, an analyst with Jilin Corn Exchange.

However, Zhang said the situation may not be as bad as last year, when some 40 percent of corn produced in the northeast was affected by mould.

China harvested 1.3 percent less corn in 2014 at 215.67 million tonnes, but that was still the second-highest volume ever after a record crop in 2013, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.