China state corn stocks seen soaring: industry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state corn stockpiles are expected to climb by a record volume this year, as Beijing’s efforts to boost demand with a tax rebate for corn starch exports struggle to stimulate sales, industry officials said.

Beijing’s policy of subsidizing corn prices has supported production and swollen stocks, pushing China to raise export tax rebates for corn starch and other corn-based products such as monosodium glutamate to 13 percent in a bid to make exports competitive.

“It will be of little help as the industry is unable to export much and has been making losses over the past few years,” said Fan Chunyan, an official at the China Starch Industry Association.

China’s corn consumption fell for a second year in 2013/14, also hit by buyers continuing to opt for cheaper substitutes, such as distillers’ dried grains (DDGs).

China’s corn starch is uncompetitive because domestic corn prices <0#ASCORN-CN> are now more than 40 percent higher than global prices as a result of the stockpiling policy launched in 2008 to boost rural income.

The rebate would cut starch prices by about $50 per tonne to $450 per tonne, still higher than the $410-$415 per tonne being charged for cassava starch and $380-400 per tonne for Indian corn starch, the association said in a report.

The corn processing industry expects to consume 52 million tonnes of corn in 2014/15, up from 50 million tonnes in 2013/14, according to the government think-tank, the China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (CNGOIC).

The sector - which includes companies such as Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd and China Starch Holdings Ltd - has the capacity to consume more than 80 million tonnes of corn annually.

China’s corn starch exports fell to 56,400 tonnes in 2014, down 41.8 percent from 2013 and much lower than the 2008 record of nearly 450,000 tonnes.

Beijing may be forced to raise state corn reserves by a record of more than 60 million tonnes in the 2014/15 stockpiling year, bringing the total to around 120 million tonnes, equivalent to nearly eight months of nationwide consumption, CNGOIC estimated.

The stockpile volume is also higher than an earlier estimate by industry analysts.

Sinograin, the state stockpiler, has already purchased nearly 40 million tonnes in the current marketing year, said CNGOIC.

This year, imports of DDGs are likely to match last year’s record high of 5.4 million tonnes, while sorghum imports over 2014/15 (Oct-Sept) are also expected to rise to a record 6 million tonnes, up from 4.2 million tonnes the previous year, CNGOIC said.