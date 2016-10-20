China corn rallies on talk government mulling subsidies to boost use

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's corn futures rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday, on track for their best daily gain in four months amid speculation that Beijing may introduce subsidies for corn processors in an effort to boost consumption, analysts said.

At 2:33 p.m. (0633 GMT), the most-active January contract was up 1.9 percent at 1,486 yuan ($220.48). The contract earlier hit 1,496 yuan, its highest since mid-August and up more than 7 percent from a one-year low at the end of September.

Talk has swirled in the market for weeks that the government will offer subsidies to corn processors - effectively making corn cheaper for them to buy - in a bid to boost consumption of a bumper crop.

Any such steps would be the latest effort by Beijing to ensure demand for the grain and cut a ballooning surplus as farmers sell directly to the market for the first time in almost a decade after the state abandoned an annual stockpiling program.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the government has also given the go-ahead to at least two companies to export corn in bulk for the first time in years.

Speculation about subsidies gathered momentum on Thursday after corn processors in top growing province Heilongjiang hiked their purchase prices by more than 100 yuan per tonne to 1,400 yuan, analysts said.

Processors had effectively been told that they would not get a subsidy if they were not prepared to buy at a reasonable price, analysts said. This could not be independently verified.

The increase brought their prices into line with some regional prices offered by the state grain reserve last week, and was seen as a sign that they were preparing for upcoming subsidies.

"If you get a subsidy, you have to buy at the government's price," said Li Qiang, chief consultant at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co.

The National Development and Reform Commission and the State Grain Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The market is expecting subsidies of 200 yuan per tonne of corn to be issued throughout the 2016/17 marketing season. Last year, when corn prices were much higher, processors received subsidies of up to 400 yuan per tonne.

The corn processing sector, the second biggest consumer of the grain, is likely to buy between 5 and 6 million tonnes more corn this year, taking the total to about 50 million, said Wang Quanbao, an analyst with industry portal Yumi.com.cn.