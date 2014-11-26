China launches 2014/15 corn stockpiling scheme, prices unchanged

A farmer dries newly-harvested corn cobs near her field in Zhuliang village of Qingzhou, Shandong province September 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will begin to buy corn from farmers this week under an annual intervention program, a government body said, offering the same prices as last year as it seeks to shore up the domestic market and boost rural incomes.

Beijing will pay 2,220-2,260 yuan ($362-$368) a ton to farmers in its northeastern provinces during the stockpile scheme, which will run until the end of April 2015, the State Administration of Grain said in a statement.

Under the program, now in its seventh year, the government is expected by analysts to stockpile about 40 million tonnes of corn in 2014/15, down from 60 million last year.

Industry sources have pointed to China’s bulging state corn stocks as the reason for closer monitoring that has led to shipments of cheap U.S. corn being turned away on the grounds it contains a genetically modified strain not permitted for import.

Supported by stockpiling, domestic corn prices in China <0#DCC:> <0#ASCORN-CN> are more than 20 percent higher than global prices.

Chicago Board of Trade corn was little changed on Tuesday at $375 per bushel. Corn has fallen about 11 percent this year because of a bumper U.S harvest, on top of a decline of nearly 40 percent last year.[GRA/]

Besides China Grain Reserves Corp (Sinograin), two other state-owned firms will join the stockpiling scheme, the grain body said. COFCO will purchase an initial 5 million tonnes of corn, while China Textile Group will buy 1 million tonnes.

Beijing will also offer subsidies for the construction of temporary storage facilities, it said.

China is facing a big shortage in grain storage after bumper harvests over the past 10 years, said a senior official with the country’s top planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Existing warehouses are able to hold 250 million tonnes of grain but 40 percent of the facilities are outdated or need to be rebuilt, said Gen Shuhai, a department director at NDRC.

“There is serious shortage of storage space particularly in the northeast, where a large volume of grain has been stored in the open air,” Gen told a news conference on Wednesday carried on an official website (www.china.com.cn).

Gen said Beijing would encourage state-owned firms to join the stockpiling scheme to make use of their storage facilities while pushing local governments to boost reserves. The government plans to add 50 million tonnes of storage capacity in 2014 and 2015.