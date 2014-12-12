Ukraine may default on corn contracts for China: traders

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ukraine is struggling to honor corn contracts signed with China in October and may default on about 20 percent of the volumes because of a shortage caused in part by the political turmoil engulfing the country, industry sources said.

Private feed mills in China, the world’s second-largest consumer, signed contracts in October to buy 19 cargoes, the equivalent of about 1.1 million tonnes, as they rushed to use up their import quotas, which enable them to access cheap supplies.

The 2014 import quotas allocated to these private mills are set to expire in February 2015, but the Ukraine supplier is unlikely to be able to ship all of the contracted volume before the deadline, according to sources involved in the business.

The imports are being conducted under a loan-for-grain deal signed in 2012 between the Ukraine state-run GPZKU and the China National Complete Engineering Corp.

“Not all of the contracts can be honored. Some cargoes will have trouble,” said one trading manager.

“Some 80 percent of the contracted volume will be shipped but the rest may not be carried out,” the manager added.

Both companies declined to comment.

Another trade source said only half of the contracted volume had been loaded so far, suggesting that the deadline was unlikely to be met.

The first source blamed the political turmoil in Ukraine, which has driven up agricultural production costs, contributing to a supply shortage in the country.

“Ukraine needed to deliver the corn to China by the end of this year. They will not manage because of tight supplies in Ukraine,” said one trader in Europe.

Private Chinese buyers have been turning to non-traditional exporters, such as Ukraine and Bulgaria, to take advantage of lower global prices, with domestic prices propped up by the government in order to boost rural incomes.

China has rejected more than 1 million tonnes of corn from the United States, the world’s top exporter, due to the presence of an unapproved genetically modified strain.