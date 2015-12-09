FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former senior Chinese provincial official jailed for graft
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

Former senior Chinese provincial official jailed for graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A former senior Chinese provincial official has been jailed for 15 years for corruption, state television said on Wednesday, the latest person to fall in President Xi Jinping’s sweeping campaign against deep-seated graft.

Guo Youming, who was a deputy governor of the central province of Hubei, was found guilty of accepting bribes by a court in the neighboring province of Henan, state television said on its microblog.

He had been accused of taking more than 23.8 million yuan ($3.70 million) in bribes, the report said.

It was not possible to reach Guo or his family for comment.

Xi has embarked on a massive campaign to root out deeply ingrained corruption since assuming office three years ago, warning, like others before, that the problem is so bad it could undermine the party’s grip on power.

Dozens of senior officials have been jailed, including Zhou Yongkang, who was the country’s powerful domestic security chief.

($1 = 6.4 yuan)

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.