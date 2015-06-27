FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slacking Chinese officials to face demotion or dismissal
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

Slacking Chinese officials to face demotion or dismissal

China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Underperforming Chinese officials will face demotion or lose their jobs under new rules announced by the country’s elite Politburo, state media said on Saturday.

Officials who break Communist Party rules, or are found to be corrupt, irresponsible or incompetent face “organisational adjustment”, which is a euphemism for demotion or dismissal, the state-run China Daily reported.

The new regulations were approved at a Politburo meeting on Friday presided over by President Xi Jinping, the paper’s online version said. The rules are to be adopted on a trial basis, it added, without giving details.

Xi has overseen a crackdown on deep-seated corruption since assuming power in late 2012, vowing to go after powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

“There can be no rest or turning back in our anti-corruption drive,” Xi told the Politburo, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

“We must discipline violators seriously, making no exceptions for the powerful, not indulging minor offences and not letting violators go, even if they are legion,” Xi added.

Last year, Premier Li Keqianq lambasted Chinese officials for being “lazy and slack” in carrying out Beijing’s policy directives, as they kept their heads down to stay out of trouble during the president’s anti-graft campaign.

“Just muddling along” was exactly the same as actually being corrupt, he said at the time.

Writing by Nicholas Heath; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Digby Lidstone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.