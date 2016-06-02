FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China graft buster raps health ministry, drug regulator
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 2, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

China graft buster raps health ministry, drug regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People rush into Peking Union Hospital in Beijing, China, early April 6, 2016. Picture taken April 6, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top graft buster rapped the health ministry and food and drug administration on Thursday for problems including taking bribes for drug purchases, following its latest inspection of the two bodies.

China's over-burdened health-care system is blighted by crowded hospitals, corruption and tension between patients and staff, and the government has struggled to enforce reforms.

The drug regulator came in for particular criticism this year after a scandal over millions of illegal trades of vaccines through a black market drugs ring.

In separate statements on its website, the anti-corruption agency, the ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, gave brief descriptions of the problems its teams had found at the ministry and regulator.

At the ministry, the watchdog said there was a problem with bribery in the drug-purchase process.

At the food and drug regulator, it said there were "many loopholes" in the regulatory process.

The statements provided no details, but quoted the bodies' top officials as pledging to root out the problems and abide by party anti-corruption rules.

China is in the midst of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping upon assuming power more than three years ago.

Corruption inspectors have been sent into government departments and state-owned companies, and dozens of senior officials have been jailed.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.