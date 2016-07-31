FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mayor of Chinese provincial capital Hefei investigated for graft
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 31, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Mayor of Chinese provincial capital Hefei investigated for graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities are investigating the mayor of provincial capital Hefei on suspicion of serious discipline violations, state-owned Xinhua reported on Sunday, using the euphemism generally applied to graft.

The report cited the provincial anti-graft agency and did not elaborate.

Zhang Qingjun has served as mayor of the capital of Anhui province since 2012.

Since taking office nearly four years ago, President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping campaign to combat corruption that has taken down many top officials in the party, government, military and state-owned companies.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.