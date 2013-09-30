China targets 'degenerate' former provincial leader in crackdown on graft

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will charge a former provincial leader with graft following accusations of illegally accumulating wealth and being morally degenerate, the government said on Monday, the latest move in its crackdown on corruption.

Ni Fake was sacked as deputy governor of the poor landlocked eastern province of Anhui in June, and his case has now been turned over to the judicial authorities for prosecution following an internal party probe, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website.

Ni “used his official position to enrich others and to receive a massive amount of wealth directly or through relatives”, the statement said.

Ni was also “morally degenerate”, it added, without giving details, though this is often code for visiting prostitutes or keeping mistresses, both banned by Communist Party rules. He will be charged after being expelled from the party.

Since taking office in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party’s survival and vowed to go after powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

Ousted senior politician Bo Xilai was jailed for life this month after being found guilty of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power.

The Ministry of Public Security on Sunday issued rules banning police from patronising night clubs or “stirring up trouble when drunk”.

The southern province of Hunan on Monday announced a limit of 200 on the number of guests that party members and government officials are allowed to invite to weddings.