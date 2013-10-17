FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mayor of China's Nanjing city under investigation
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2013 / 1:02 AM / in 4 years

Mayor of China's Nanjing city under investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nanjing Mayor Ji Jianye (R) waves the Olympic flag beside Chinese athlete Gao Tingjie after receiving it from Jacques Rogge (not in picture), President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), during the closing ceremony of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) at the Marina Bay Floating Platform in Singapore August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BEIJING (Reuters) - The mayor of the Chinese city of Nanjing is being investigated for serious breaches of the law, China’s Supervision Ministry said on Thursday, the latest high-profile detention in a nationwide crackdown on graft.

The ministry did not give details in a short statement. An earlier report in the online version of the official People’s Daily newspaper said the mayor, Ji Jianye, was under investigation over “economic problems”, a euphemism for corruption.

Since taking office in March, President Xi Jinping has called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party’s survival and vowed to go after powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

The People’s Daily online report said Ji’s case may have involved some 20 million yuan ($3.3 million), citing other local media reports.

Nanjing is the capital of eastern Jiangsu province, one of China’s main industrial centers but also its most indebted province.

The nationwide graft crackdown has so far netted a handful of senior officials, among them former executives from oil giant PetroChina.

The government has also launched an unspecified investigation into PetroChina’s former head of Indonesia operations, Chinese oil industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing. Editing by Dean Yates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.