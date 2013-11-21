FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese former Party official gets life sentence for bribery
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese former Party official gets life sentence for bribery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A former Party official in Guangdong province was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for taking bribes and holding property valued far in excess of his legitimate earnings, official media reported.

Wu Zhaohui, former Communist Party deputy general secretary in the export hub of Dongguan city, was convicted of accepting bribes worth 49.7 million yuan ($8.16 million) and holding a “huge amount of unaccountable property,” the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court said, according to the official Xinhua news service.

The court found that Wu, then deputy chief of Dongguan’s environmental protection bureau, helped a businessman, Lao Hongzhang, win a bid for an industrial waste disposal project in 2003 and again in 2006, when he was chief of the bureau.

President Xi Jinping has said corruption threatens the party’s survival and has vowed to go after high-flying “tigers” as well as lowly “flies” - though so far most anti-corruption targets have been low-ranking.

Landmark reforms announced following a key Party meeting last week included a pledge to step up anti-corruption efforts.

The new measures, part of a package of social and economic reforms, seek to introduce more central Party oversight of corruption and will require Communist cadres to report cases to senior party officials. ($1 = 6.0929 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.