FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior official from China's Sichuan under graft probe: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 13, 2014 / 7:53 AM / 3 years ago

Senior official from China's Sichuan under graft probe: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A senior government official in China’s Sichuan province is under investigation for “severe discipline violations”, which is often a euphemism for corruption, state media said.

Zhao Miao, a senior official in Chengdu, capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan, was taken away on Thursday for questioning by anti-corruption investigators, the Xinhua news agency said late on Saturday.

President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on corruption since taking power, warning that the problem is a threat to the Communist Party’s survival.

The most senior politician to be ensnared in a graft scandal since the Communist Party swept to power in 1949 is former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, whose power base was Sichuan.

Investigators have questioned a raft of senior government officials over corruption and links to Zhou though it was not clear if the investigation into Zhao had anything to do with Zhou.

Zhao, born in 1959, is a standing committee member of the Chengdu municipal committee of the Communist Party of China, Xinhua said.

Xinhua gave no other details of the investigation into him.

Separately, Xinhua reported that Shen Weichen, party secretary and executive vice president of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), had been put under investigation for suspected corruption.

As China’s largest national organization of scientific and technological workers, CAST maintains close ties with millions of scientists, engineers and other people working in science and technology, according to its website.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.