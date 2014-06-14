FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vice-head of China government advisory body under investigation: graft watchdog
#World News
June 14, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vice-head of China government advisory body under investigation: graft watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of honour guards hold red flags during a welcoming ceremony for Denmark's Queen Margrethe II outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The vice-chairman of China’s top parliamentary advisory body has been put under investigation for serious “disciplinary violations”, usually Chinese Communist Party shorthand for graft, the country’s corruption watchdog said on Saturday.

Su Rong, elected vice-chairman of the national committee of the China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) last year, is also being investigated for serious breaches of the law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a brief statement on its website (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

The statement did not give any further details.

Su previously served as local Communist Party secretary for the provinces of Jiangxi and Gansu.

China’s campaign against deep-rooted official corruption has intensified since the appointment of President Xi Jinping last year, with several senior government figures and state company executives already in detention.

Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Ralph Boulton

