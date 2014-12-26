Deputy head of China business regulator investigated for graft

BEIJING (Reuters) - The deputy head of one of China’s business regulators, the State Administration for Industry and Commerce, is under investigation for suspected corruption, state media said on Friday.

Sun Hongzhi is “suspected of serious violations of party discipline and law” and was being investigated by the ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog, Xinhua news agency said, using the usual euphemism for graft.

It gave no other details. Reuters was not able to reach Sun for comment.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce also has an anti-trust role, along with at least two other government departments, and was involved in questioning Microsoft Corp this year on the compatibility of its Windows operating system and Office software suite.

Sun joined the body in 2011, having been moved there from previous jobs in the northeastern province of Jilin, where he held coal and agricultural roles, according to his biography.

China’s campaign against official corruption has intensified since Xi Jinping took over as president two years ago, with several senior government figures and state company executives in detention.