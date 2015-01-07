FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China ex-security chief faces graft trial: Xinhua
#World News
January 7, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

China ex-security chief faces graft trial: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's then Public Security Minister Zhou Yongkang attends the Hebei delegation discussion sessions at the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing in this October 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have transferred former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang’s corruption case to “judicial organs”, paving the way for his trial, the party’s anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

The deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Huang Shuxian, made the remarks in a statement on its website.

Last year, China said it had arrested Zhou and expelled him from the ruling Communist Party, accusing him of crimes ranging from accepting bribes to leaking state secrets. It also said his case had been handed over to judicial authorities.

Zhou, 71, is by far the highest-profile figure caught up in President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption. He is the most senior Chinese official to be ensnared in a graft scandal since the party swept to power in 1949.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
