'Stay tuned' as China readies to publish corruption confessions

Chinese President Xi Jinping waits to welcome French Prime Minister Manuel Valls at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog has opened a new front in its campaign against corruption, announcing it will publish confessions by corrupt officials to warn and educate others.

President Xi Jinping has vowed to target high-ranking “tigers” as well as lowly “flies” in his anti-corruption drive, and has pledged to deepen the most sweeping campaign against graft in years.

“Behind every corruption case lies the shadow of a lost model of power, behind every book of repentance hides the remorse of self-blame and self-hate,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on its website late on Wednesday.

The watchdog told the public to “stay tuned” for the first publication, which would focus on a bribery case involving the vice-chairman of a top political advisory body in the eastern city of Xuzhou.

The agency said it would publish “typical cases of discipline violation” that showed offenders repenting to give party cadres “a profound wake-up call”.