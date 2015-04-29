FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says will hunt down serial bribers
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 4:23 AM / 2 years ago

China says will hunt down serial bribers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities will hunt down individuals and organizations which engage in serial bribery, especially in cases which cause serious public anger or accidents, state media said on Wednesday, as the government takes on deep-rooted graft.

The country’s top prosecutor, as part of broader efforts to fight corruption, will focus on “enormous, long-term and serial” bribery as part of a new campaign it is leading, the official Xinhua news agency said.

“(We must) seriously punish bribery which occurs in the selection of officials, and seriously punish bribery which severely harms the people’s interests and leads to mass incidents or serious accidents,” Xinhua said, citing a meeting held by the prosecutor.

About 90,000 “mass incidents”, a euphemism for protests, occur each year in China, triggered by corruption, pollution, illegal land grabs and other grievances.

“(We must) increase expropriations for illegal income from bribery, raise the cost of the crime of bribery, and bring shock and awe,” the report added.

Another focus will be to go after corrupt officials accused of bribery who have fled abroad, Xinhua said.

President Xi Jinping has embarked on a sweeping campaign against deep-seated graft since taking office two years ago, vowing to take down powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

Many of the senior officials who have been felled, including the powerful former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, have been implicated in bribery as part of the accusations against them.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.