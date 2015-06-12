FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China inspects six more state firms in anti-graft drive
June 12, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

China inspects six more state firms in anti-graft drive

China's President Xi Jinping sits during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top anti-graft watchdog said Friday it had carried out inspections at six major state-owned enterprises in industries ranging from energy to construction, as the ruling Communist Party expands its anti-corruption dragnet.

Energy giant China Huaneng Group, steel producers Baosteel and Wuhan Iron and Steel, China State Construction, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, and China Ocean Shipping Company were the latest firms to be probed by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the agency said late on Friday.

The watchdog did not name any executives as targets for individual inspection in its statement Friday but said it warned companies against transgressions such as nepotism, wasteful spending and improper bidding on contracts.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s two-year, multi-phase crackdown on corruption, the CCDI has pledged to inspect “all important backbone state-owned firms and financial institutions” this year.

The watchdog brought down more than 70 senior officials at state firms in 2014 and has carried out inspections in the energy, telecom and financial sectors. A total of 26 firms will be inspected, CCDI said.

Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
