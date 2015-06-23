China sets targets for graft inspections, including official newspaper

BEIJING (Reuters) - A total of 26 government bodies and state-owned companies, including the official People’s Daily newspaper, will be targeted in the next round of corruption inspections, the graft watchdog of China’s ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday.

They also include China Eastern Airlines, Anshan Iron and Steel, conglomerate China Resources, the Ministry of Transport and National Railway Administration, the watchdog said.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on deep-seated corruption, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has pledged to inspect “all important backbone state-owned firms and financial institutions” this year.

More than 70 senior officials lost their positions at state firms in 2014 after being investigated by the watchdog, which has carried out inspections in the energy, telecom and financial sectors, among others.