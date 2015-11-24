FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China investigates deputy head of aviation body: graft watchdog
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 24, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

China investigates deputy head of aviation body: graft watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is being investigated for alleged disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.

The CAAC’s Zhou Laizhen is “suspected of serious violations of discipline”, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a one-line statement on its website. It did not give further details.

A CAAC spokeswoman contacted by Reuters said she was not aware of the situation.

China’s far-reaching crackdown on graft has already swept through several industries and seen the arrest and imprisonment of senior politicians and executives.

Last week, state prosecutors announced that they had ordered the arrest of Liu Xian, former deputy general manager of China Southern Airlines. The firm’s chairman Si Xianmin is also under investigation for “discipline violations”.

Zhou of CAAC would be the most senior aviation industry official to be investigated by China’s anti-corruption watchdog.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Fang Yan; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.