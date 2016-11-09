FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Former Sinopec executive pleads guilty to corruption, bribe-taking
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 2:50 AM / 10 months ago

Former Sinopec executive pleads guilty to corruption, bribe-taking

Wang Tianpu, vice chairman and president of China's Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), speaks during a news conference announcing the company's interim results in Hong Kong August 29, 2011.Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A former general manager of Chinese energy giant Sinopec Group admitted to accepting 33 million yuan ($4.87 million) in bribes, China's anti-corruption watchdog said.

President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted corruption after assuming power four years ago, ensnaring top politicians, leaders of state enterprises and senior bankers.

Wang Tianpu, an oil industry veteran, appeared in court on Tuesday pleading guilty to charges of corruption and accepting bribes, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a short statement on its website late on Tuesday.

The statement said the court is yet to hand down a verdict.

Sinopec Group is the parent of Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest oil refiner.

Wang has already been investigated by the party's internal anti-corruption watchdog and will almost certainly be found guilty, as Chinese courts are controlled by the part and do not challenges its accusations.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
