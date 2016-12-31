China says 'Sky Net' campaign recovers $331 million in corruption losses

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has recovered 2.3 billion yuan ($331.27 million) in losses from graft in the first 11 months of this year from across more than 70 different regions and countries, the country's corruption watchdog said on its official website on Saturday.

The news comes after Beijing shifted the focus of its corruption campaign to recover illicit funds taken overseas as part of the country's multi-agency "Sky Net" campaign launched in 2014.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said that 908 people who were on the run have been captured, 122 of whom were government officials.

The commission added that it would strengthen its campaign by tightening co-ordination, doubling-down on "Sky Net 2016" by focusing on key countries and cases and increase international cooperation.

Since coming to power in late 2012, President Xi Jinping has vowed to pursue powerful "tigers" as well as subordinate "flies" in a campaign against pervasive corruption.

China's most-wanted corruption suspect Yang Xiuzhu, a former deputy director of Wenzhou's construction bureau, returned to the country from the United States in November, turning herself in after 13 years on the run.

China said on Friday it will prosecute one of its former spy chiefs, accusing him of bribery and abusing his power to interfere in law enforcement.

($1 = 6.9430 Chinese yuan renminbi)