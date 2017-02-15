China investigates former party boss of Bank of Jiangsu over graft

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A former Communist Party boss at China's Bank of Jiangsu is being investigated for suspected corruption, the party's graft-busting body said on Wednesday.

Wang Jianhua is suspected of "severe disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, using its normal euphemism for corruption. It gave no other details.

Wang had previously held the post of Communist Party Secretary of Lianyungang, a city in Jiangsu province, before taking the current role at the bank.

Reuters was unable to reach Wang for comment. Calls to Bank of Jiangsu's administrative office went unanswered.