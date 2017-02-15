FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
China investigates former party boss of Bank of Jiangsu over graft
#World News
February 15, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 6 months ago

China investigates former party boss of Bank of Jiangsu over graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A former Communist Party boss at China's Bank of Jiangsu is being investigated for suspected corruption, the party's graft-busting body said on Wednesday.

Wang Jianhua is suspected of "severe disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, using its normal euphemism for corruption. It gave no other details.

Wang had previously held the post of Communist Party Secretary of Lianyungang, a city in Jiangsu province, before taking the current role at the bank.

Reuters was unable to reach Wang for comment. Calls to Bank of Jiangsu's administrative office went unanswered.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

