China insurance regulator to probe market as chief investigated

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's insurance regulator said it will resolutely investigate and deal with illegal activities in the market, a day after the organization's head was put under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations.

Beijing's top anti-graft body said on Sunday that Xiang Junbo, head of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) and a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, was suspected of committing "serious disciplinary violations" - a phrase that usually refers to graft.

The regulator said in a statement late on Monday that it would tackle disorder in the insurance market and maintain high vigilance and fend off financial risk.