3 months ago
May 27, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

Former security chief of Chinese city sentenced over corruption: state media

FILE PHOTO - Wu Changshun, head of Tianjin municipal public security bureau, attends a meeting with petitioners in Tianjin municipality December 20, 2003.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The former public security boss of China's northern city of Tianjin was given a suspended death sentence on corruption charges, state media reported on Saturday.

Wu Changshun was convicted of bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power, the official People's Daily newspaper said on its WeChat public account.

The death sentence was suspended for two years and is likely to result in life in prison.

Wu was charged with illegally possessing 342 million yuan ($50 million), accepting 84.40 million yuan in bribes and diverting 101 million yuan worth of public funds, according to the People's Daily. In addition, he offered 10.57 million yuan in bribes to various people, the newspaper added.

It was not possible to reach Wu or his family for comment.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Andrew Bolton

