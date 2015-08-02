FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 10
August 2, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 2 years ago

China investigates senior provincial official for corruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A senior official in China’s northeastern province of Jilin is being investigated on suspicion of violating party discipline and the law, the Communist Party said, using its usual euphemism for corruption.

After taking over as party and military chief in late 2012, President Xi Jinping declared war on corruption at all levels in China, vowing to go after powerful “tigers” and lowly “flies”.

Scores of senior officials have been brought down by the campaign, including former security czar Zhou Yongkang.

Gu Chunli, the vice governor of Jilin province, is being investigated on suspicion of “seriously violating discipline and the law”, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party’s anti-graft watchdog, said in a brief statement on its website late on Saturday. It did not give further details.

The state-run China News Service said Gu was the first ministerial-level official to be investigated for corruption in Jilin after the party congress in late 2012.

Gu is from the northeastern province of Liaoning and has held a series of government positions there, including party boss of the city of Anshan, according to his official biography.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Kim Coghill

