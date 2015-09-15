FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China investigates senior labor ministry official for graft
September 15, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

China investigates senior labor ministry official for graft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A senior official in China’s labor ministry is being investigated for suspected corruption, the ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog said, the latest person to come under suspicion in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

Zuo Chunwen, head of the unemployment insurance division of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, is suspected of “serious breaches in discipline”, the usual euphemism for graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said late on Monday.

It provided no other details. It was not possible to reach Zuo for comment and it was not clear if he has a lawyer.

Zuo, 58, had been appointed to his current position in 2008, according to his official biography.

President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping campaign against graft since assuming the party leadership in 2012 and presidency in 2013.

He has warned, like others before him, that the problem is so severe it could affect the party’s grip on power.

Dozens of senior officials have been caught up, including former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, once one of China’s most powerful people. Zhou was jailed for life in June after being found guilty at a secret trial of bribery, leaking state secrets and abuse of power.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

