#World News
May 12, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

China former diplomat expelled from party over graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former senior diplomat for graft, including joining private clubs, accepting gifts and bribes, and trading power for sex, a disciplinary watchdog said on Thursday.

Zhang Kunsheng, a former assistant foreign minister, who the Central Commission of Discipline Inspection said had committed several violations of party rules, was sacked from his government post last January and put under investigation.

His case has been passed to the judiciary, the Commission said.

China has jailed dozens of senior officials since President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping campaign against graft after assuming office more than three years ago, vowing to go after powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Richard Balmforth

