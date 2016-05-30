FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's anti-graft agency investigates Jiangsu province deputy governor
May 30, 2016 / 9:02 AM / a year ago

China's anti-graft agency investigates Jiangsu province deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A deputy governor of the wealthy eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu is being investigated for suspected graft, the country’s main corruption-fighting body said on Monday.

Li Yunfeng is suspected of “serious discipline breaches”, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, using the usual euphemism for graft.

It did not elaborate.

Li, 59, has spent almost his entire working career in Jiangsu and assumed his current job in 2011, according to his official biography.

It was not possible to reach him for comment and it was unclear if he has been allowed to retain a lawyer.

China has jailed dozens of senior officials since President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping campaign against graft after assuming office more than three years ago, vowing to go after powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

Xi, like others before him, has warned the problem is so severe it could affect the party’s grip on power.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

