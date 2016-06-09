FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China raps more ministries after latest graft inspections
#World News
June 9, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

China raps more ministries after latest graft inspections

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s main graft-busting body has criticized more government departments following its latest round of inspections, singling out problems ranging from nepotism to spending public funds on entertainment.

China is in the midst of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping upon assuming power more than three years ago.

Corruption inspectors have been sent into government departments and state-owned companies, and dozens of senior officials have been jailed.

Following the most recent inspections, the anti-corruption agency, the ruling Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, listed late on Wednesday on its website brief details of the issues it had found.

At the State Administration of Religious Affairs, there was a problem with people employing their relatives in contravention of the rules, while at the tobacco monopoly public money had been spent on food and drink, the watchdog said.

The propaganda ministry was criticized for a lack of ideological enthusiasm amongst some officials, and at the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives government money had been spend on playing golf, it added.

The statements provided no details, but quoted the bodies’ top officials as pledging to root out the problems and abide by party anti-corruption rules.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry

